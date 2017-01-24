Publisher Double-Dipping on Digital Sales [Amended]

last night on Facebook I saw something that really bothered me. No, not all the political crap! I saw a publisher (name withheld) promoting a deeply discounted digital book (sale ended this morning), but what bothered me was they attached a DTRPG affiliate ID to the link. For those that don’t know, DTRPG has an affiliate program for folks like me, to get a little (and I mean a little) affiliate credit for each paying sale they receive through an affiliate’s link.

So, this publisher is getting you coming and DTRPG going! Something just seems inherently wrong about it. They are getting your money from the sale they are running ($7.99 vs. 13.99) and then DTRPG will give them a very small amount for each purchase. The credit can then be cashed out for payment if they so choose.

I can find nothing on the DTRPG website that outright prohibits this type of thing, but I have never seen this before. I am left to wonder if this is a common practice that I am just now becoming aware of? If you’re a publisher and would like to comment, I am all ears.

~ Modoc

I am amending this article after learning that this practice is permitted per the FAQ located at the DriveThruRPG site. While I am not personally a fan of the practice, it is permitted and it is what it is. Some publishers have rightfully commented that they need to get every cent out of every purchase and affiliate credit allows that get a tad more. I fully understand that getting every cent from a sale is crucial and I really don’t fault publishers for doing it since it is permissible. At face value, it seems to come across as disingenuous.

