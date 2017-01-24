The Star on the Shore Kickstarter – 1 Week Left

I must wanted to put it out there again that Dark cult Games has one week left in their Kickstarter for The Star on the Shore. It’s doing smashing well and it looks like a great product to be delivered in July. Come join the rest of us backers!

In addition to checking out the Kickstarter page, have a look at my recent interview with Ben Burns about this project.

Kickstarter link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/darkcultgames/the-star-on-the-shore-a-call-of-cthulhu-rpg-module

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter

