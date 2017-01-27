Embracing VoIP Gaming

Two and a half years later, this is still a growing gaming format. Today, it is more mainstream than it was when I wrote the original comments in August of 2014. This is still an avenue I heavily promote!

Lately, there has been a huge uptick in Voice over IP (VoIP) gaming through Google Hangouts. I for one am glad to see more and more games being offered through a wide variety of communities. Selfishly, this gives me lots of options to try out new RPGs, and game with folks for all over the world and is more convenient to my schedule most of the time. Even with this vast amount games being played through VoIP, I still find some of my gaming friends refuse to even give this format of gaming a try. The reasons are numerous for their refusals and in most cases, the majority of them will play nothing and wonder why their gaming is in a dry spell. I say embrace the technology that is an integral part of our geekiness! VoIP gaming, if done well, is a great alternative to face-to-face gaming that most of us prefer. So, why not give it a try and get out of your dry spell?

