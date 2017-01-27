Fear’s Sharp Little Needles Launched on Kickstarter

Today, the fine folks at Stygian Fox launched a new Kickstarter, Fear’s Sharp Little Needles, and I am really excited about this one! I recently purchased their other Call of Cthulhu horror scenarios book, The Things We Leave Behind, and I very impressed with the quality of the scenarios, the writing style of the various authors, and the overall presentation of the book. If The Things we Leave Behind is any indication of future quality, we’re in for a treat.

This project is weighing in at 180 pages and 18+ modern mythos scenarios. Holy cow!

Fear’s Sharp Little Needles is a grand collection of Call of Cthulhu 7th edition scenarios in a modern setting (easily convertible to 6th edition). They focus on the darker aspects of horror roleplaying and, as such, are recommended for a mature audience. More inspired by True Detective and Hannibal than Pulp Horror, these adventures involved mythos corruption of the Human psyche and many feature direct contact with entities from outside space and time. Ideally suited to one evening’s play, they have been written with a compact adventure style and Keepers will need a minimum of preparation time before being able to run them. Each scenario will also have tags in the header image so they can make quick decisions on what to run and then deal with dinner, family, or relaxing before their players arrive. For example, a scenario might state: Missing FBI Agent-Innsmouth-Deep Ones-Dagon. So the Keeper may think “Well, we ran a deep one adventure last week, let’s try another scenario.” and then check another header for a scenario more suitable to that evening’s play rather than having to skim the scenario.

If this is something that excites you, join me in backing this project!

