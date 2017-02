The other day I blogged about a list of some of the Kickstarter projects that recently caught my eye. I was promptly scolded for not including Monkey, The Roleplaying game; you know who you are! Well, I am actually glad I was called out on it. This game looks pretty snazzy! Head on over to Kickstarter and check it out. It’s already funded!

~ Modoc

