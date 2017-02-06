Appendix N Kickstarter – The Gift That Keeps On… Oh, Wait, Never mind!

Twenty-six months after publishing the below article and there has been little to progress made on the part of Brave Halfling to get this Kickstarter wrapped up. HIs updates continue to be sporadic and some backers are indeed reporting that they have received some of the books from the first shipment, but there is still so much to be produced and/or shipped to backers. In addition to the modules, there are game boxes for storing modules, a kids RPG called Dagger, and I am sure I am missing something.

I should mention that almost a year ago, I asked for a pro-rated refund and I was satisfied with the refund I received from John. That still does not excuse his actions and his inability to get stuff shipped in a semi-efficient manner. If you’re a backer that is tired of being jerked around, demand a refund! If you don’t get one, file a complaint with your states AG.

Best of luck backers!

~ Modoc

Appendix N was my first Kickstarter project that I backed as I was just getting into playing and running Dungeon Crawl Classics. This campaign funded on 2 July 2012 and has yet to complete delivery of the promised rewards. As of the last update on 2 Nov, John Adams had yet to complete the first wave of shipments to backers. The second wave is still due to us poor suckers that backed this project.

John is unresponsive at best and some would argue fraudulent in his business practices. I think he’s somewhere between incompetent and a fraud. Though I will admit he’s making some effort, not sure how much, to get the product out the door and into our hands. I had to blog about this situation three times to get my first shipment delivered, pretty sad if you ask me! You can read backer comments to get a sense of the wider frustration experienced by the overwhelming majority of the backers, here!06

Here’s what I wrote over the past two years about this pathetic Kickstarter, listed in order of publication.

Several backers have commented that they were taking up the situation with their state’s Attorney General for consideration of consumer fraud. I am not sure if any of that will pan out, but it is something that merits looking into as we are approaching the 3.5-year mark.

Eric Tenkar reported on 23 Oct 2015 that Brave Halfling was being investigated by the State’s Attorney General office; I can only surmise he was referring to the New York AG. It seems my Google-Fu is not strong enough to locate any other information pertaining to any other state AG office investigating the company.

If you were involved in this over promised and under delivered Kickstarter, have you received your first shipment? Have you or are you taking this situation to your state’s Attorney General? I am considering it and I would encourage others to consider it as well. I would like to know more about which states might be investigating the fraudulent practices of Brave Halfling Publishing. It’s time to speak up, it’s the only thing John responds to! Respond to this article (here on the blog) to have your voice heard.

~ Modoc

