Follow Up – Streets of Stalingrad 4 – Kickstarting a Playtest Kit, WTF?

To follow-up on yesterday’s article – Streets of Stalingrad 4 – Kickstarting a Playtest Kit, WTF? Which presented concerns about 626 Designs, LLC’s upcoming release of Streets of Stalingrad 4 and their particular approach to the release. I reached out to one of the principles of the company about doing an interview for our readers in response to all the comments we received on various social media sites following yesterday’s article. The particular individual I reached out to promptly declined cited I had already passed judgment.

Well, I guess in a sense I have, but the fact they refused to do an interview leaves me wondering. I would have loved to have done the interview so as hopefully get some clarification on their approach to releasing this monster game and as an avenue to win over those that may have some concerns following yesterday’s article and Friday’s announcement on Consim World.

I just read up on the game’s Consim World thread and one of the two company principles stated that the playtest kit might cost $30 and the full game might cost $170, but those prices are not firm yet. It also was posted that supporters of the May playtest campaign will get some type of discount in the full game campaign in September.

I am hopeful that the September campaign is successful! I would love to see the 4th edition of this classic and very hard to find game get into the hands of gamers. My concerns still stand until I see these campaigns launch to assess for myself the costs, intent, objectives, etc.

I will continue to let readers know of future developments as things come to light. I hope they are positive in nature, but as you have come to expect I won’t pull any punched either.

