Pendragon – The Journey has Begun

This past weekend I began running King Arthur Pendragon (KAP) for the first time in nearly 20 years. Holy hell! I forgot how much fun the game is, but also all the little nuances of the system. I have a slight re-learning curve before I will feel confident in my ability to run this amazing game flawlessly again after all these years.

KAP is an amazingly elegant game system that has gone through several iterations since the early 1980s, but it has remained the same at its core. The seven players that I have assembled are great and I have very high hopes our KAP campaign will be an amazing journey as we move forward.

Here’s the video of our first session. We played through the intro scenario before we move into the Great Pendragon Campaign in the year 485. Feel free to have a look and see me fumbling with the rules, but still having fun nonetheless (Mostly safe for work). We intend to play every other Sunday morning at 8 am EST and record our sessions through YouTube Live. Follow me on Google+ or Twitter for the announcements if you’d like to watch us live if that’s your thing.

~ Modoc

