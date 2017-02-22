Pendragon – The Journey has Begun

This past weekend I began running King Arthur Pendragon (KAP) for the first time in nearly 20 years. Holy hell! I forgot how much fun the game is, but also all the little nuances of the system. I have a slight re-learning curve before I will feel confident in my ability to run this amazing game flawlessly again after all these years.

KAP is an amazingly elegant game system that has gone through several iterations since the early 1980s, but it has remained the same at its core. The seven players that I have assembled are great and I have very high hopes our KAP campaign will be an amazing journey as we move forward.

Here’s the video of our first session. We played through the intro scenario before we move into the Great Pendragon Campaign in the year 485. Feel free to have a look and see me fumbling with the rules, but still having fun nonetheless (Mostly safe for work). We intend to play every other Sunday morning at 8 am EST and record our sessions through YouTube Live. Follow me on Google+ or Twitter for the announcements if you’d like to watch us live if that’s your thing.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter

6 thoughts on “Pendragon – The Journey has Begun

    • Woot! Glad you want to check it out and see us fumble our way through the rules. Although it’ll be unedited and raw video, it’ll fun and goofy with a seriousness for good measure. Always open to feedback.

      ~ Modoc

    • Pendragon itself, was not a Kickstarter. It was an add-on to the Prince Valiant Kickstarter. I did not back Prince Valiant, but I added on a print book of KAP 5.2 through Backerkit. I believe they closed it out the other day because I was charged for my book. The book itself will become available from Nocturnal in the near future or you can get the PDF at DrivethruRPG here

      ~ Modoc

      • I have seen under the hood of the Robin Hood game and I am sure you’ll be happy with the mechanics and everything else it offers.

        King Arthur and the Pendragon RPG are a life long passion of mine. I am excited to be back behind the GM’s screen once again.

        ~ Modoc

