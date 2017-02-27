Mouse Guard RPG – Love or Hate?

One of the weirdest RPG genres to work with is Anthropomorphic. At face value, it’s not a genre that excites me. I could care less about playing some fun-loving panda bear or trickster raccoon. When I think of anthropomorphic the first thing that comes to mind are the those freaky furries you see from time to time at conventions. Sorry, but no thanks!

There is one little glint of awesomeness that does stand out in this genre for me. I am a huge fan of the Mouse Guard comic books and such the RPG is awesome too. For me, there are two specific things that appeal to me as far as the RPG is concerned. First, the rules system is solid and based on a very well regard game engine, that of The Burning Wheel. Second, The feel of the game is such that it has a little bit of desperation to it. No silly magics to gain the upper hand and no chaotic wild swings in party (patrol) makeup. Everyone is there for the same purpose, but each character has their own objectives that set each apart from the others without breaking the game.

Mouse Guard is one of those games that you either like or you don’t for one reason or another. I posed a similar position and question on Facebook the other day and there has been lots of valid positions taking, but I it’s interesting to see what people like and dislike about it. For me, it scratches an itch that no other game quite does. Now I just need to get more time playing it. It’s been awhile and I need to change that!

I would like to hear whether or not you like Mouse Guard and why.

~ Modoc

