Aces & Eights Coming to Kickstarter Soon

Aces & Eights fans and all those that love the wild west, the critically acclaimed Aces & Eights RPG is getting a reboot. According to Kenzer & Co. “Please like and share to help spread the word. We’ve been working hard on this for a while now. A&8 was RPG of the Year in 2007. We’re very excited about getting this game back in print with a new edition. And yes — the Shot Clock system stays.” (21 Feb, Kenzer & Co. Forums)

While I have never been into westerns in any media or form, I am going to be watching for this in the coming weeks to see what all the hype has been about over the years. I would suspect we’ll this launch sometime around GaryCon in March. Is this something that appeals to you and if so, why?

~ Modoc

