DriveThruRPG’s Annual GMs Day Sale in Full Swing

With GMs Day right around the corner, it’s time for the annual DriveThruRPG GMs Day sale. This year there are some really great books and other things included. Below is a sampling of some of my favorites. These are just a sampling of the 1000s of books available. The sale ends in just over 11 days from the time of this article. Now, what are you waiting for? Get on over there and go shopping!
Pendragon RPG (more available):
Pendragon 5.2
The Great Pendragon Campaign
Book of the Battle
Book of the Estate
The Cthulhu Hack (more available):
The Cthulhu Hack
The Haunter of the Dark
The Unformed Realms
Thro’ Centuries Fixed
Call of Cthulhu (more available):
Doors to Darkness
Beyond the Mountains of Madness
Horror on the Orient Express
Mansions of Madness
Pulp Cthulhu
Other Great books I love:
Trail of Cthulhu
Dreamscape: Laruna
Of Dreams and Magic
