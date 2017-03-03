DriveThruRPG’s Annual GMs Day Sale in Full Swing

With GMs Day right around the corner, it’s time for the annual DriveThruRPG GMs Day sale. This year there are some really great books and other things included. Below is a sampling of some of my favorites. These are just a sampling of the 1000s of books available. The sale ends in just over 11 days from the time of this article. Now, what are you waiting for? Get on over there and go shopping!

Pendragon RPG (more available):
Pendragon 5.2
The Great Pendragon Campaign
Book of the Battle 
 Book of the Estate

The Cthulhu Hack (more available):
 The Cthulhu Hack
 The Haunter of the Dark
 The Unformed Realms
 Thro’ Centuries Fixed

Call of Cthulhu (more available):
 Doors to Darkness
 Beyond the Mountains of Madness
 Horror on the Orient Express
 Mansions of Madness
 Pulp Cthulhu

Other Great books I love:
 Trail of Cthulhu
 Dreamscape: Laruna
 Of Dreams and Magic

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter

Ps. Following the DTRPG links and making a purchase helps support Rolling Boxcars!

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s