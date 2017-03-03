DriveThruRPG’s Annual GMs Day Sale in Full Swing

With GMs Day right around the corner, it’s time for the annual DriveThruRPG GMs Day sale. This year there are some really great books and other things included. Below is a sampling of some of my favorites. These are just a sampling of the 1000s of books available. The sale ends in just over 11 days from the time of this article. Now, what are you waiting for? Get on over there and go shopping!

Pendragon RPG (more available):

Pendragon 5.2

The Great Pendragon Campaign

Book of the Battle

Book of the Estate

The Cthulhu Hack (more available):

The Cthulhu Hack

The Haunter of the Dark

The Unformed Realms

Thro’ Centuries Fixed

Call of Cthulhu (more available):

Doors to Darkness

Beyond the Mountains of Madness

Horror on the Orient Express

Mansions of Madness

Pulp Cthulhu

Other Great books I love:

Trail of Cthulhu

Dreamscape: Laruna

Of Dreams and Magic



~ Modoc

