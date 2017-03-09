Rolling Boxcars Expands – Welcome Neil Edge

Rolling Boxcars is excited to announce that we are expanding our staff! Next week we are bringing on board Neil Edge who will be our boardgame specialist. Neil has several decades of experience in both the hobby and industry and brings a very diverse set of skills to Rolling Boxcars. You can expect reviews and commentary to shine a light on the good, the bad and the ugly! Neil doesn’t mince words or pull punches! He’ll not only be writing reviews of boardgames and boardgame related commentary, but we have some other irons in the fire as well. More that later…

So, please give Neil a warm welcome!

~ Modoc

PS. Neil’s rocking the Storm Trooper beanie!

