Gloomhaven to be Reprinted in August ’17

This story crossed my desk the other day and I thought our boardgamer lovers would be interested. In short, Cephalofair Games will be launching a new Gloomhaven related game on Kickstater in early April. As part of that campaign, you can also order Gloomhaven; the reprint is being funded by the this Kickstarter as well. The version being reprinted will be the retail version with the miniatures and all errata incorporated. You can read all the details on their plans and timelines here.

So I am curious, what is Gloomhaven all about? I didn’t follow the original Kickstarter, but I am intrigued. Sell me on this game.

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter

