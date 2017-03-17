UbiquiCity – A Sourcebook for Sci-Fi RPGs – Now on Patreon

I’d like to plug As If Productions newest project. Tod and his company has consistently put out solid games in the past and UbiquiCity seems to be falling in line with his past products. Tod as partnered with some very creative folks to bring you UbuiCity. Tod’s own pitch from Reddit says it all. If it’s your jam, check it out at the links below.

In UbiquiCity, the world is augmented and identity is fluid. Satellite-guided cars drive themselves. Busy drones fill the skies. Cloud-assisted bots perform once-human jobs. Appliances, vehicles, buildings, media devices, products, streetlights, road signs and even toilets communicate electronically, all under the watchful eye of the AI called “CitySystem”. For the inhabitants of the UbiComp zones, life is sweet. But not everyone in the city is so blessed.

As If Productions is producing “UbiquiCity,” a crossover project including (1) a GM’s Sourcebook and (2) an anthology of original short stories, set in the same world. The system-agnostic sourcebook for science fiction roleplaying games will allow gamemasters to take their players into the world of the book, pursuing their own stories in a rich and dynamic environment.

Curated by Tod Foley (creator of “DayTrippers” and “CyberSpace”), the collaboratively-designed setting weaves the imagination of ten gifted fiction writers into a multi-layered depiction of a foreseeable future, and raises questions about consciousness, reality, and what it means to be human. The anthology features short stories by Niko Carcosa, Antony M Copeland, Tod Davies, DeAnna Knippling, SL Koch, Shariann Lewitt, Kira Magrann, Adrian McCauley, T Reynolds, and Josh Roby. Both books are slated for release in Winter 2017.

Does this sound like your jam? A Patreon exists for anyone who wishes to help support the project. Patrons get a look behind the scenes as the project develops, and higher level patrons will receive copies of the sourcebook on its release. We would really appreciate your patronage, as it will help us pay for art and layout.

Support the UbiquiCity Project on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/UbiquiCity

For more information:

UbiquiCity Announcement: http://asifproductions.com/welcome-ubiquicity

Follow the UbiquiCity Project on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UbiquiCity

Follow the UbiquiCity Project on Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/collection/QJT9dB

~ Modoc

