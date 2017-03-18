Burning Wheel RPG is Once Again Available

Yesterday, Burning Wheel HQ published the following press release regarding the availability of the Burning Wheel RPG.

Friends,

It has been a trying time for us here, the keepers of the flame.

Until September, the Burning Wheel had been in print continuously since 2005. It’s our goal to make our books available to as many people as possible.

In September, we discovered flaws in the print run of Burning Wheel Gold 5th printing and Burning Wheel Codex 1st printing. To stem the spread of any further damage, we stopped selling BWG and the Codex. This was an incredibly painful decision for us. September held our best monthly sales ever. To go from that bright height to unavailable and silent, left a bitter taste. And while we attempted to resolve the matter amicably, in the end we found ourselves mired in a lawsuit that we certainly didn’t want, but were forced to undertake for the survival of Burning Wheel.

All of that is behind us now. We have, at last, new printings of the books in our warehouse. They appear to be even more brilliant than the first attempt. And we’ve tested them; they appear to be without any obvious flaws. Which is a massive relief for us.

Thus, finally, we offer them to you.

You can order the books directly from our store. If you would like to buy from your local game store, it will take some months for these new books to filter out into the distribution channels. So please be patient while we get our blood flowing again.

If you bought one of our books and believe it’s flawed, please contact CODEX@BURNINGWHEEL.COM. We’ll arrange to replace it.

Thank you for your patience and support through these dimly lit days.

Onward,

Burning Wheel Headquarters

https://www.burningwheel.com/store/