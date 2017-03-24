Friday Roundup – 18-24 March 2017

We’re going to try this Friday roundup thing. Each Friday I will summarize some of the curated announcements I have collected all week. I hope you find them useful.

GMT Games announced several new P500 games, one of which really excites me. The 9th entry in the Battles of the American Revolution Series by designer Mark Miklos, The Battle of Rhode Island. Mark’s series of games is one of favorite and has been for many years. It’s not overly complex and very elegant in execution. You can pre-order it here.

This weekend is GaryCon and as usual, there are plenty of announcements coming from the convention. The one that has caught my attention, for now, is the announcement of a new edition of the old classic Top Secret. The publisher will be TSR Publishing. More information as it becomes available.

Golden Goblin Press will be launching a new Kickstarter for a module titled Cold Warning. It looks cool and would want the print version, but the cost of a PoD version seems a little high for my tastes. We’ll see what happens when this launches in a few hours. This will be a 1-week Kickstarter.

Well, that concludes this week’s roundup.

~ Modoc

