Friday Roundup – 1-7 April 2017

Gloomhaven launched on the 4th and as of writing, this was well over $1.4 million raised. Woot, I backed it! This is probably by far the biggest news story of the week for most gamers.

The 2017 iteration of the 200 Word RPG Challenge is open for business. Submissions will begin on 15 April. So, get your thinking caps on and give a go!

Terraforming Mars – Terraforming A Planet Never Felt So Lackluster



