Friday Roundup – 1-7 April 2017

In this week’s roundup, we see a pretty slow week on all fronts.

 Gloomhaven launched on the 4th and as of writing, this was well over $1.4 million raised. Woot, I backed it! This is probably by far the biggest news story of the week for most gamers.

 The 2017 iteration of the 200 Word RPG Challenge is open for business. Submissions will begin on 15 April. So, get your thinking caps on and give a go!

This week’s posts:
Terraforming Mars – Terraforming A Planet Never Felt So Lackluster

~ Modoc

Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s