Cubicle 7 to Publish Warhammer Fantasy

Warhammer Fantasy fans rejoice! Cubicle 7 has recently announced that they will be publishing a new version of this classic dark and gritty fantasy RPG. Cubicle 7 also announced that this version of the game will harken back to the old days and take direction from 1st and 2nd editions of the game. More details will be forthcoming from the Cubicle 7 and we can expect the game to be published later this year.

~ Modoc
Follow Modoc on G+ or on Twitter

Advertisements

One thought on “Cubicle 7 to Publish Warhammer Fantasy

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s