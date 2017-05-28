Warhammer Fantasy fans rejoice! Cubicle 7 has recently announced that they will be publishing a new version of this classic dark and gritty fantasy RPG. Cubicle 7 also announced that this version of the game will harken back to the old days and take direction from 1st and 2nd editions of the game. More details will be forthcoming from the Cubicle 7 and we can expect the game to be published later this year.
~ Modoc
One thought on “Cubicle 7 to Publish Warhammer Fantasy”
Let’s hope they leave the special dice out. I’m interested in the Age of Sigmar game too since I haven’t played the wargame yet.
