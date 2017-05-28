Street of Stalingrad 4 Kickstarter Launching on 29 May

Well, here we are, just hours away from the launch of the first of two Kickstarter campaigns for a 4th edition of the classic, Streets of Stalingrad. If you’d like to learn a little more about the campaigns and the game itself, please have a look at a recent interview I published with Dana Lombardi and Russ Schulke (to a lesser extent).

I am looking forward to seeing how all this plays out. I am just excited to see the game returning to the market and getting into the hands of gamers!

Streets of Stalingrad 4; An Interview With Lombardy Studios and 626 Designs, LLC.

~ Modoc
