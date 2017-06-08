Chaosium Expands Their Licensing Options

Great news on the Chaosium front. Today, Chaosium announced that they are revising and expanding their licensing options for creators. Now, content creators will have both a fan-use and a small publisher limited license from which to work with. These are in addition to the existing commercial license. These changes apply to any of their of product lines. The HeroQuest Licensing is slightly different from that of the other product lines.

You can read all about the changes and view the new policies here.

~ Modoc

