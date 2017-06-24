Stewart Wieck Passes at Age 49

It’s with a heavy heart that I have to pass the word that I just learned of the untimely passing of Stewart Wieck of Nocturnal Media. Stewart was someone that I did not know personally but we communicated from time to time about RPG projects his company was publishing. In particular, King Arthur Pendragon. Stewart was a pioneer in the RPG industry as one of the founders of White Wolf, Inc. Our sincere condolences go out to Stewart’s family and friends.

It’s obviously too soon for us know what will happen with the company and the future of my of the rights that Stewart owned or had licensed for some great RPGs. If anyone from Nocturnal Media, sees this post, please know that Rolling Boxcars is here to help keep Stewart’s vision alive.

Rest well Stewart and may you always roll well in all your games in the green fields beyond.

~ Modoc

