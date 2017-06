The newly revamped and updated set of D&D spell decks from Gale Force 9 are marking their way to retailers as we speak. The images below layout how they are revamped and combined. Look for them at your favorite game store or buy direct from Gale Force 9. I am super stoked to see these available again and equally as excited about the streamlining!

