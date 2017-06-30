Crash & Burn – Streets of Stalingrad 4th Edition Kickstarter was Canceled

Just a few hours ago, the Streets of Stalingrad 4th edition Kickstarter for the new play-test kit was canceled! The company has cited creative differences between the two IP owners, Parham and Lombardy. It seems very oddly timed in the last few days of the campaign. I suspect we’ll learn more in the coming days and weeks.

The following is taken directly from the Kickstarter:

SOS4tm IS CANCELED

30 June 2017

It is with deep regret that David Parham and I—the original creators of Streets of Stalingradtm—have canceled the 4th edition project. Out of legal considerations, we prefer to express our concerns in the following press release.

We feel that irreconcilable creative differences have gotten in the way of producing the project we were so excited to bring to the gaming world.

We hope to post additional announcements about how we will move forward, but for now we must immediately put a hold on SOS4tm.

BUT THERE IS SOME GOOD NEWS

Over the past 30-plus years, Lombardy and Parham developed rules and historical evaluations for battalion-level, regiment-level, and division-level games of the battle for Stalingrad. When the SOS4tm contract termination becomes final in 90 days, David and I plan to work on one of these games to replace the SOS4tm project.

Extra note from Dana: Many of you are no doubt as disappointed as are David and I in this turn of events. We want to say a heartfelt “thank you” to all of our friends, fans, and business associates who supported SOS4tm. Dana is currently working on several non-Stalingrad projects covering World War 2 and other eras, and he is offering FREE digital downloads as gratitude for your pledges. Contact dana.lombardy@gmail.com for the list of items and Dana will immediately send you one or the link to one.