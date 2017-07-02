DTRPG Deal of the Day – Barrowmaze Complete

For you dungeon delvers out there, the mega-dungeon Barrownmaze Complete is on sale in both PDF and print. If you were waiting for a chance to grab this book, now is your chance. I haven’t seen it any cheaper at anytime in the past. Let me be clear, this is for the Labyrinth Lord/OSR version of the mega-dungeon. The 5th edition is NOT on sale unfortunately.

Grab it while it’s on sale; you only have about 20 hours left!

~ Modoc

PS. I am a DTRPG Affiliate, if you follow one of my links and make a purchase, I receive a tiny bit of store credit. You help me keep the lights on at Rolling Boxcars. Thank you!

