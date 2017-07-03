Chaosium Sells Out of Mask of Nyarlathotep Companion

As a blogger and admin for Call of Cthulhu RPG Facebook page, I keep seeing questions and inquiries about obtaining the new Mask of Nyarlathotep Companion that Sixtystone Press recently released directly from Chaosium. Chaosium announced that they were available and then promptly sold out within hours. To be clear, the physical copies that Chaosium was selling to customers was their royalty copies.

“Sorry, at this stage, no. We just sold all our royalty copies yesterday, they went in about three hours. If we’d had any left, we would have brought copies to sell at Necro or Gen Con.” ~ Michael O’Brien (Facebook)

Better start looking elsewhere for a copy… I would suggest the secondhand market because they do not seem to be available on the Sixtystone Press website and it’s not on DriveThruRPG either.

