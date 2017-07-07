Clink RPG Needs A Little Help on Kickstarter

A little RPG called Clink in on Kickstarter and needs a little help getting to its funding level. The game was written by a local (to me) designer named David Schirduan. You may know his name from his previously successful Kickstarter, Mythic Mortals, which is a ton of fun by the way! Please take a moment to check out Clink and if it’s a game for you, consider supporting it.

Clink is a tabletop RPG about drifters, the creeds that bring them together, and the history that drives them apart. Tell a story inspired by spaghetti westerns, ronin tales, and shows like Firefly or Supernatural.

Whether you’re taking down the Crimson Dusk gang, uncovering the Oracle’s mysterious treasure, or saving your partner from the lawbot’s gallows, you’ll have to expose the secrets of your past to overcome the dangers of the present.

Clink tells a non-linear story, crisscrossing between your characters’ flashbacks and the risky business of the day. It’s a flexible system that can support nearly any setting, so long as there’s room for folks who aim to misbehave (six-shooters and door-kickin’s encouraged too).