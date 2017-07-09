I Ordered A New Shiny! Operation Mercury: The Invasion of Crete

I ordered a thing last night. To be clear, I ordered Operation Mercury: The Invasion of Crete by Multiman Publishing. I have been playing scenarios from an earlier game in the Grand Tactical Series, The Devil’s Cauldron, and have fallen in love with the system as a whole. As such I am super excited to get this game for a few reasons.

First, I know very little about the German operations on Crete and this looks to be a very good study into those operations. Second, The system as a whole seems to be very solid. At least the rules I have gotten a chance to use in actual game play. Of those, everything has flowed nicely and seem to accurately model the boots on the ground situations. Lastly, the game system has a robust following of players so that even if there is not enough local players available, I am sure to find some online and play through vassal (once the module is created).

Look for an unboxing video in the coming week or so.

~ Modoc

