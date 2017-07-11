Charlemagne’s Paladins Overcome Tragedy – Nocturnal Media to Launch New Project

Nocturnal Media is continuing on in the absence of Stewart Wieck. The company announced today through an update to Prince Valiant RPG backers that the company will launch a new project next week that Stewart was passionate about, adaptation of the legends of Charlemagne and his Paladins to the King Arthur Pendragon rule-set.

For me, this is exciting! I had been periodically corresponding with Stewart prior to his passing about upcoming Pendragon projects because I’m a huge fan of the system and the subject matter. The Charlemagne adaptation is right in line with my love of medieval history. I look forward to seeing what Charlemagne has to offer at the game table.

The project will launch on Kickstarter next Tuesday on the 18th of July. What follows is the message provided to backers a short time ago. The next project Nocturnal Media had been planning on running was Paladin: Warriors of Charlemagne, an adaptation of the legends of Charlemagne and his Paladins to the King Arthur Pendragon rule-set. Stewart was excited and passionate about this project and Nocturnal Media is happy to announce that we are going to be launching a Kickstarter for Paladin on July 18th (next Tuesday). The core book is over 650 pages and is a stunning adaptation (both in mechanics, theme, and art), and we couldn’t be happier showing it to you here. We hope you’ll join us on this next step!

I am hopeful that the estimated delivery date is slightly more realistic that previous campaigns. I love the company and the products they produce, this is my only gripe. Anyways, not to end this on a down note, I am looking forward to another awesome addition to my gaming library. Look for more information as it becomes available.

~ Modoc

