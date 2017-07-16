The Cthulhu Hack – Version 1.5 has Been Released

A revised version (v1.5) of The Cthulhu Hack has just been released. While the latest changes purport to streamline and enhance the existing game; I’d have to concur as well. Check out my review of the previous edition here – Grab Your Smokes and Flashlights – A Review of The Cthulhu Hack RPG. A summary of the changes was provided by Paul Baldowski, the game’s designer. I love the fact the changes, which all seem smart, keep the book small and tightly done. Time to get this game back to the table to see how these changes really play out. Now, go grab yourself a copy!

Summary of changes:

Re-organisation across the book

Page numbers and table of contents

Refined explanation of the Core Mechanics – Saves and Resources

NEW – Optional – Assistance (help others) and Fortune (re-rolls)

REMOVED – Levels

REMOVED – Bruiser

NEW – Freeform Characters (previously available as Classless Cthulhu)

NEW – Special Abilities (previously available as Classless Cthulhu)

EXPANDED – Out of Action table

NEW – Optional – Hit Dice as a Resource Die

NEW – Optional – Wealth as a Resource Die

MODIFIED Average Antagonist table

Damage from Opponents delivered when the characters miss Saves or become overwhelmed by number of attacks

(Minor) Expansion of weapon chart

MODIFIED Armour and added NEW Cover table

MODIFIED Sanity with NEW Weight of Horror, Shock (from Convicts & Cthulhu), and Adrenalin

MODIFIED Reaction table

Overhaul of Creatures of the Mythos (removed non-Mythos threats; added Dhole, Shambler, Haunter, Rhan-Tegoth, Reanimated)

REMOVED – Levels from Spells

NEW Added Save Innsmouth adventure

NEW Example of Play

Added most recent compact Character Sheet

And, all that fits in 44-pages.

~ Modoc

