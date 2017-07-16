The Cthulhu Hack – Version 1.5 has Been Released

A revised version (v1.5) of The Cthulhu Hack has just been released. While the latest changes purport to streamline and enhance the existing game; I’d have to concur as well. Check out my review of the previous edition here – Grab Your Smokes and Flashlights – A Review of The Cthulhu Hack RPG. A summary of the changes was provided by Paul Baldowski, the game’s designer. I love the fact the changes, which all seem smart, keep the book small and tightly done. Time to get this game back to the table to see how these changes really play out. Now, go grab yourself a copy!
Summary of changes:
Re-organisation across the book
Page numbers and table of contents
Refined explanation of the Core Mechanics – Saves and Resources
NEW – Optional – Assistance (help others) and Fortune (re-rolls)
REMOVED – Levels
REMOVED – Bruiser
NEW – Freeform Characters (previously available as Classless Cthulhu)
NEW – Special Abilities (previously available as Classless Cthulhu)
EXPANDED – Out of Action table
NEW – Optional – Hit Dice as a Resource Die
NEW – Optional – Wealth as a Resource Die
MODIFIED Average Antagonist table
Damage from Opponents delivered when the characters miss Saves or become overwhelmed by number of attacks
(Minor) Expansion of weapon chart
MODIFIED Armour and added NEW Cover table
MODIFIED Sanity with NEW Weight of Horror, Shock (from Convicts & Cthulhu), and Adrenalin
MODIFIED Reaction table
Overhaul of Creatures of the Mythos (removed non-Mythos threats; added Dhole, Shambler, Haunter, Rhan-Tegoth, Reanimated)
REMOVED – Levels from Spells
NEW Added Save Innsmouth adventure
NEW Example of Play
Added most recent compact Character Sheet
And, all that fits in 44-pages.
