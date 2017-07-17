Multiman Publishing Annual Summer Starts Soon!

For those that love wargames and do not subscribe to Multiman Publishing mailing list, their annual summer sale starts soon. July 27th through the 1st of August to be precise. Below is a list of what they provided us in the email. Look at their site on the 27th get in on the deals. All of the links take you directly to their website. There are some great games here for really good prices!
A Most Dangerous Time [$39]
Angola [$45]
April’s Harvest (CWBS) [$18]
ASL Action Pack #10 [$12]
ASL Journal #11 [$22]
ASL Best of Friends [$7]
Breakthrough: Cambrai [$24]
Day of Days (SCS) [$72]
Guadalajara (SCS) [$20]
Heights of Courage (SCS) [$24]
It Never Snows (SCS) [$54]
King Philip’s War [$24]
Korea: The Forgotten War (OCS) [$54]
Last Blitzkrieg (BCS) [$80]
Lincoln’s War [$48]
Rock of the Marne (SCS) [$24]
Salerno (VCS) [$20]
Special Ops #1 [$14]
Special Ops #2 [$14]
Storm Over Dien Bien Phu [$24]
Talavera (NBS) [$12]
The Greatest Day (GTS) [$150]
The Kingdom of Heaven [$48]
The Mighty Endeavor: Expanded Ed. (SCS) [$34]
Tide At Sunrise [$24]
Tunisia II (OCS) [$36]
Turning the Tide (ASL) [$7]
Warriors of God [$28]
Warriors of Japan [$26]
