Paladin: Warriors of Charlemagne Launches Tomorrow on Kickstarter

Paladin: Warriors of Charlemagne is turning out to be a great read! While I have to admit my free time is not what I had hoped it would be, nonetheless I have been reading and soaking it all in. Here’s your next sneak peek at the game.

Paladin is a stand alone game and does not require ownership of King Arthur Pendragon

The book provides insight into the historic Frankish Society

Rules for mass combat, from minor skirmishes to great battle and sieges

Magic! Benefit from prayers and deal with incantations from sorcerers

Several chapters present additional historical information such as feudal economics, wealth and markets, precepts of Frankish religion and much more

I have not done any type of analysis to determine how much of the supplemental rule from the King Arthur Pendragon (KAP) supplements has been included in Paladin, but it seems likely that some of these rules have been included. For example, mass combats are not really addressed in the original KAP rules, but instead were really fleshed out in a later supplement. Yet they are included, to some extent, in Paladin. This is awesome! Paladin in shaping up to be an all inclusive rule set. Now I just need to put eyes on the campaign itself.

As a reminder the Kickstarter launches at 12 Noon EST tomorrow, 18 July 2017.

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter

Advertisements