Defend the Church of God! Paladin: Warriors of Charlemagne is Now Live on Kickstarter

Today is the day that Paladin: Warriors of Charlemagne launched on Kickstarter. Have you checked it out yet? What are your thoughts? Do you see potential in this game? For me, the time period is a sweet spot. I am a history guy and this just screams my name. It also helps that I have an advanced copy of the book to drool over. If you have not yet checked it out, take a few minutes and see what it has to offer.

No teasers today!

The first part of the title, “Defend the Church of God” comes from a speech given by Charlemagne that was delivered to his nobles in March 804 A.D. The follow paragraph is “Defend the Church of God and help her so that the priests of God can pray for us. Remember your promise in Baptism to renounce the Devil and his works. Do not return to him in anything; nor should you return to the works you have renounced, but rather follow the will of God as you have promised, and love the One who created you and gave you all the gifts and goods you possess.” To read the entire speech or sermon, visit here.

~ Modoc

