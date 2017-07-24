News, RPG

DriveThruRPG Christmas in July Sale – 37K+ Titles!

The Christmas in July sale is in full at DriveThruRPG. 37K+ titles on sale for 25% off! There are so many great books and publishers included in this sale. Chances are if you’re wanting a book, they’re likely to have in this massive sale. Just click the banner image to head on over to the sale. Need I say more?

