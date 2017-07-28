Multiman Publishing Annual Summer Sale Happening Now!

For those that love wargames and do not subscribe to Multiman Publishing mailing list, their annual summer sale started July 27th and runs through the 1st of August. Below is a list of what they provided us in the emails. All of the links take you directly to their website. There are some great games here for really good prices!
A Most Dangerous Time [$39]
Angola [$45]
April’s Harvest (CWBS) [$18]
ASL Action Pack #10 [$12]
ASL Journal #11 [$22]
ASL Best of Friends [$7]
Breakthrough: Cambrai [$24]
Day of Days (SCS) [$72]
Guadalajara (SCS) [$20]
Heights of Courage (SCS) [$24]
It Never Snows (SCS) [$54]
Heights of Courage (SCS) [$24]
It Never Snows (SCS) [$54]
King Philip’s War [$24]
Korea: The Forgotten War (OCS) [$54]
Last Blitzkrieg (BCS) [$80]
Last Blitzkrieg (BCS) [$80]
Lincoln’s War [$48]
Rock of the Marne (SCS) [$24]
Salerno (VCS) [$20]
Special Ops #1 [$14]
Special Ops #2 [$14]
Storm Over Dien Bien Phu [$24]
Talavera (NBS) [$12]
The Greatest Day (GTS) [$150]
The Kingdom of Heaven [$48]
The Mighty Endeavor: Expanded Ed. (SCS) [$34]
Tide At Sunrise [$24]
Tunisia II (OCS) [$36]
Turning the Tide (ASL) [$7]
Warriors of God [$28]
Warriors of Japan [$26]
Newly added games!
A Victory Lost [$27]
Black Wednesday (TCS) [$30]
Champion Hill (CWBS) [$21]
Decision at Elst (ASL) [$48]
Karelia ’44 (SCS) [$31]
Leros (TCS) [$30]
Panzer Battles (SCS) [$36]
South Mountain (RSS) [$36]
Storm Over Stalingrad [$33]
War of the Suns [$120]
~ Modoc
Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter
Advertisements