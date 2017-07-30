Modoc’s Top Picks – DriveThruRPG Christmas in July Sale

The Christmas in July sale is in full swing at DriveThruRPG with just over 2 days to go before it ends. There are over 37K titles on sale for 25% off! There are so many great books and publishers included in this sale; it’s mind blowing. Chances are if you’re wanting a particular book, they’re likely to have in this massive sale. Just click the banner image to head on over to the sale or click the links below to visit some of favorites!

Here’s a few of my favorites:

The Quiet Year [See me review here: RPG Review: The Quiet Year]

The Great Campaign (for Pendragon)

Achtung! Cthulhu: Keeper’s Guide

Of Dreams and Magic

CoC: Horror on the Orient Express

Madness on the Orient Express (a great collection of short stories)

CoC: Gatsby and the Great Race

CoC: Beyond the Mountains of Madness

~ Modoc

