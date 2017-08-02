NWS Wargaming Store – My First Stop for Wargames

I wanted to give readers a little insight into a great online store for ordering wargames. I have been buying from Chris at NWS Wargaming Store off and on for several years now and it’s amazing every time I mention the name to other wargamers, they seem to never have heard of NWS. As a longtime satisfied customer, I would encourage all wargamers to check the site out. His prices are amazing and the customer service is second to none!

I recently purchased Operation Mercury: The Invasion of Crete from NWS and even waiting for the restock shipment, I had the game in my hands in less than two weeks and he threw a free counter tray because of the slight delay. As I said above, the customer service is great. I also ordered No Question of Surrender and it shipped in two business days.

A couple of things to know about NWS.

– It’s a small operation and has a small on-hand inventory, but restocks come within days.

– If you’re every curious about inventory levels, just email Chris, he’s super responsive.

– There is no free shipping, but it is very reasonable and speedy.

– Chris endeavors to meet or beat competitors prices (price+shipping)!

– NWS sells boxed wargames and magazines from several large wargame publishers.

– He’ll take special requests too.

– NWS sells a good variety of historical miniatures and rules too!

– And more!

~ Modoc

