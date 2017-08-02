Review, Wargame

NWS Wargaming Store – My First Stop for Wargames

Posted by modoc31 on

I wanted to give readers a little insight into a great online store for ordering wargames. I have been buying from Chris at NWS Wargaming Store off and on for several years now and it’s amazing every time I mention the name to other wargamers, they seem to never have heard of NWS. As a longtime satisfied customer, I would encourage all wargamers to check the site out. His prices are amazing and the customer service is second to none!

I recently purchased Operation Mercury: The Invasion of Crete from NWS and even waiting for the restock shipment, I had the game in my hands in less than two weeks and he threw a free counter tray because of the slight delay. As I said above, the customer service is great. I also ordered No Question of Surrender and it shipped in two business days.

A couple of things to know about NWS.
– It’s a small operation and has a small on-hand inventory, but restocks come within days.
– If you’re every curious about inventory levels, just email Chris, he’s super responsive.
– There is no free shipping, but it is very reasonable and speedy.
– Chris endeavors to meet or beat competitors prices (price+shipping)!
– NWS sells boxed wargames and magazines from several large wargame publishers.
– He’ll take special requests too.
– NWS sells a good variety of historical miniatures and rules too!
– And more!

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter

Advertisements

6 Comments Add yours

  1. Ty Snouffer says:
    August 2, 2017 at 8:37 AM

    One can’t find better prices on wargames anywhere else . . .

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. modoc31 says:
      August 2, 2017 at 9:35 AM

      Ty

      That’s the truth! Chris’s prices are amazing and the fact that he will attempt to meet or beat competitors is awesome!

      ~ Modoc

      Like

      Reply
  2. Christopher Dean (NWS Wargaming Store) says:
    August 2, 2017 at 3:59 PM

    You guys rock man! Thanks for the support! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    1. modoc31 says:
      August 2, 2017 at 5:33 PM

      Chris,

      I call it like I see it! I always appreciate good deals and awesome customer service, both of which you provide on a semi-regular basis.

      ~ Modoc

      Like

      Reply
      1. Christopher Dean (NWS Wargaming Store) says:
        August 2, 2017 at 5:35 PM

        Thanks.. I try my best. Very challenging niche market but worth the effort to help other wargamers like myself! Thanks friend. 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

  3. Christopher Dean (NWS Wargaming Store) says:
    August 2, 2017 at 5:51 PM

    To other readers.. I have been making a lot of improvements to my operations over the past months including faster processing time frames, faster primary delivery methods, $100+ specials, economy shipping discounts upon request, etc.. Please feel free to ask me questions anytime! Take care friends! 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s