Operation Mercury: The Invasion of Crete – A Look inside the Box

Today, since I am sick with a summer cold and don’t feel up to recording an unboxing video for Operation Mercury: The Invasion of Crete, I have decided instead to present you with a pictorial look at what comes in the box. This box is fully loaded and ready for war! You can grab copy of the game from NWS for $94.99 + shipping (you won’t find it cheaper anywhere else!).

This is the latest game in the Grand Tactical Series (GTS) by Multiman Publishing. I have only recently gotten into this series and with a few Devil’s Cauldron scenarios under my belt, I took the plunge. This is the first article in what will eventually be a series of article, a wargamer’s journey perhaps.

Grand Tactical Series Rulebook 2.0 (36 pages, color)

Operation Mercury Exclusive Rules (56 pages, color)

Rules Summary (16 pages, B&W)

Operation Mercury TRC/TEC set (2 cards, color)

Operation Mercury Divisional Charts set (4 cards, color)

Operation Mercury Off-Map Display (1 card, color)

Five 22” x 34” maps

Two 17” x 22” maps

Two 8-1/2” x 11” maps

Eight countersheets (5/8”)

Four 10-sided dice

One 3” box & lid

What’s next? Well, the plan is to read through the 2nd edition of the rules and make some notes on how it varies from the previous version of 1.1 and then it’s on to clipping the counters for one the small scenarios. I will do my best to detail my solo play and my amazingly poor tactics of whichever scenario I opt to play through. Don’t forget to follow us to stay connected and read future posts.

