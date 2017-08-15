Hollandspiele Sale – Celebrating One Year!

The awesome folks over at Hollandspiele are having a sale starting on 16 August and will run for one week to celebrate their one year anniversary. It’s hard to believe that a company that has only been in business for one year has already published seventeen games in that time! I have reviewed two of their games in the past and both were very good. I have another of their games lined to be played reviewed very soon. So, head on over to their site on Wednesday and score yourself some great games at great prices!

