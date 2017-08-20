A Call for Assistance From Call of Cthulhu Fans – ’17 CoC Review Challenge

I am calling on all Call of Cthulhu RPG fans; I need a little assistance. At the beginning of the year, I set about with a personal challenge to read and review every Call of Cthulhu RPG product (official or licensed) that was released or released in 2017. My current list feels like I have missed some releases or were just plain and simply unaware of their release. Please chime in if you know of something I missed so I can go out and get a copy and get it added to my list.

I am tracking all of this here –> ’17 CoC Review Challenge

Books that need to be verified as released in 2017:

Pulp Cthulhu

Two-Headed Serpent

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter

Advertisements