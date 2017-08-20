A Call for Assistance From Call of Cthulhu Fans – ’17 CoC Review Challenge

I am calling on all Call of Cthulhu RPG fans; I need a little assistance. At the beginning of the year, I set about with a personal challenge to read and review every Call of Cthulhu RPG product (official or licensed) that was released or released in 2017. My current list feels like I have missed some releases or were just plain and simply unaware of their release. Please chime in if you know of something I missed so I can go out and get a copy and get it added to my list.
I am tracking all of this here –> ’17 CoC Review Challenge
Books that need to be verified as released in 2017:
Pulp Cthulhu
Two-Headed Serpent
~ Modoc
The Grand Grimoire is one I believe. . .
Ty
I believe you are correct. Do you happen to recall what month it released?
~ Modoc
Not sure about released but I bought it in March ’17 along with Two Headed Serpent. It has a 2017 copyright too.
Ty,
Thanks! I found it was added to DTRPG in March 2017. I have added it to my challenge and now I need to procure the book.
~ Modoc
