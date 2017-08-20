Call of Cthulhu, RPG, Uncategorized

A Call for Assistance From Call of Cthulhu Fans – ’17 CoC Review Challenge

Posted by modoc31 on

I am calling on all Call of Cthulhu RPG fans; I need a little assistance. At the beginning of the year, I set about with a personal challenge to read and review every Call of Cthulhu RPG product (official or licensed) that was released or released in 2017. My current list feels like I have missed some releases or were just plain and simply unaware of their release. Please chime in if you know of something I missed so I can go out and get a copy and get it added to my list.

I am tracking all of this here –> ’17 CoC Review Challenge

Books that need to be verified as released in 2017:
d10-1 Pulp Cthulhu
d10-2 Two-Headed Serpent

~ Modoc

4 Comments Add yours

  1. Ty Snouffer says:
    August 20, 2017 at 9:56 AM

    The Grand Grimoire is one I believe. . .

    1. modoc31 says:
      August 20, 2017 at 10:05 AM

      Ty

      I believe you are correct. Do you happen to recall what month it released?

      ~ Modoc

      1. Ty Snouffer says:
        August 20, 2017 at 10:17 AM

        Not sure about released but I bought it in March ’17 along with Two Headed Serpent. It has a 2017 copyright too.

      2. modoc31 says:
        August 20, 2017 at 10:20 AM

        Ty,

        Thanks! I found it was added to DTRPG in March 2017. I have added it to my challenge and now I need to procure the book.

        ~ Modoc

