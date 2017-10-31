Get Zweihander RPG for Free – Limited Time Only!

Do you like dark and grim fantasy RPGs? If so, there’s your chance to grab Zweihander, the Warhammer Fantasy Retro-clone RPG for free! Grab it by the 1st of november from DTRPG for free and enjoy, compliments of the publisher. There is much buzz surrounding this game and how good it is. While I have never played it, you bet your ass I am grabbing myself a copy to read in the coming days.

