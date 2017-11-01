Kickstarter: A Far Off Land, A Fate RPG in Two Worlds

Fans of FATE RPG, have you seen this newly launched FATE based RPG on Kickstarter? It looks pretty promising and may in fact be worth your time to check it out if you have not done so already. Don’t forget to have a look at the 12 page preview that they are providing as well.

Here’s a few links you might want!

A Far Off Land Website

G+ collection

Kickstarter Campaign

Also, stayed tuned for an upcoming interview with one of the co-creators, Megan Bennett-Burks, in the coming days.

~ Modoc

