Boardgame, Kickstarter

ODAM Publishing Launches Laruna: Age of Kingdoms

Posted by modoc31 on

My friends at ODAM publishing just launched a new Kickstarter today for their new boardgame based in the land of Laruna. I have been a huge advocate for the ODAMs two previous RPG lines in the past. By the way, both of which are awesome! One of those RPGs, Of Dreams and Magic, inspired their first boardgame which was sucessfully funded on Kickstarter. It is now enroute to distribution centers for an on time delivery. These guys know how to do it right, each and every time!

So, head on over to Kickstarter and check out Laruna: Age of Kingdoms

~ Modoc

