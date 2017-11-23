Black Friday Deals are Here!

It’s the holiday shopping season! Therefore, all you gamers need to rejoice and get in on the deals. To hell with all the big box commercialization of the season. Support your local game stores, content creators, publishers and online game stores this season. These are all small businesses that need our support. Here’s a list of great sales currently underway. As I learn of more deals, I will be sure to pass them on you. Happy shopping!

Chaoisum is giving 15% off everything in their online store until Cyber Monday, On Cyber Monday they will be 20% off PDFs and ebooks and 50% off on vault PDFs. Official post

DriveThruRPG is having their annual Black Friday sale from now through Cyber Monday

Goodman Games is giving 40% off of everything on their website through Cyber Monday. Offical post

FunAgain has multiple RPG books on sale, including Pathfinder, D&D, Doctor Who, and Night Witches; not to mention all the boardgame deals too

Miniature Market is having their Black Friday sale too

Roll 4 Initiative is offering 50% off purchases of $100 or more. I loaded up on dice from them last year.

For you online gamers, Blue Microphones will be offering the Yeti microphone for $99 starting on Black Friday

~ Modoc

