A Little Apprehension Over the New Miskatonic Repository

I’m not sure how I feel about Chaosium’s announcement about the new Miskatonic Repository. For those that don’t already know, the new Miskatonic Repository while be a place for content creators to publish their Call of Chtulhu fan-created content. The same operation model as D&D’s DM Guild will be used.

The reason for my apprehension is I dislike what has happened with the DM Guild’s and the gluttony of mediocre (and crappy) content that has flooded that segment of the market. I am sure there are hidden gems in the DM Guild and there will also be in the new Miskatonic Repository, but how much crap will I have sift through to find the good stuff?​

Call of Cthulhu Roleplaying Game today announced the Call of Cthulhu content. Chaosium, publishers of the multi-award winningRoleplaying Game today announced the Miskatonic Repository – a new way for creators to publish and distribute their own originalcontent. Similar to the Dungeons&Dragons Adventurers’ League, the Miskatonic Repository will be a site for Community Created Content on the popular digital content provider DriveThruRPG . Creators develop their original content, format it to Chaosium’s design template, and then upload the PDF to the site. Chaosium has created easy-to-use style templates (in both MS Word and Adobe InDesign) and free Art Packs specifically created for the Miskatonic Repository.

Creators can offer their work free of charge, set a price, or offer it as pay-what-you-want. The Miskatonic Repository follows the same model in terms of revenue split and general rules as the D&D Adventurers’ League. Todd Gardiner, Chaosium’s director of organized play said, “The Miskatonic Repository is an excellent way for budding Call of Cthulhu writers to unleash the terrors that lurk within them. As Organized Play grows in the Chaosium player community we’re really looking forward to seeing what products people self-start and release through the Community Content Program. It will be a launching site for writing talent we can use for collaboration in our ongoing OP efforts, and a place we’ll be watching keenly for potential writers in our Call of Cthulhu line.” The Miskatonic Repository will launch later this month, with an initial batch of new Call of Cthulhu scenarios. As more community content creators come on board, the site will feature a growing selection of scenarios, spells, dangerous cults, globe spanning conspiracies, skills and occupations, and creatures beyond human comprehension.

I will watch how this unfolds in the coming weeks to see if my concerns are misplaced. I remain hopeful that the Repository will not be flooded with junk.

~ Modoc

