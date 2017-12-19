RPG Podcasts for Your Holiday Listening Pleasure

It’s that time of year again! The holidays are upon us and far too often we’re forced into awkward social situations at home and at work. One way of surviving the holidays and these awkward situations is to put in your earbuds and listen to some awesome gaming podcasts. If you find yourself with some time off from work (or time at work) that needs to be filled with the sounds of gaming I recommend any of the following podcasts. They’re all great in their own right.

The Lovecraft Tapes – A Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast that is absolutely fantastic! The stories are great and the characters are amazingly deep and engaging.

Esoteric Order of Roleplayers – An Actual Play podcast that covers lots of different games, many are longer running campaigns. It’s very well produced!

Skype of Cthulhu – A mostly Call of Cthulhu actual play podcast that is very diverse. These guys will play most anything that is mythos related and it’s a great listen.

The folks at the Gauntlet have a plethora of podcasts, all are worth checking out!

The Gauntlet – Indie games discussions

Discern Realities – Dungeon World discussions

+1 Forward – Discussions about all things Powered by the Apocalypse

Fear of a Black Dragon – A fantasy, OSR inspired podcast

Pocket-Sized Play – Actual Play (AP) of games played through Gauntlet Hangouts

~ Modoc

