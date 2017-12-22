The Miskatonic Repository Went Live Today

Today is the day! The new Miskatonic Repository by Chaosium is now live at DriveThruRPG. Though it appears they are still rolling it out. At present, the only way to visit the Repository is through the link above or search for the words “Miskatonic Repository” at DriveThruRPG. Hopefully, DTRPG will include a left margin banner to get there more easily. A little Cthulhu-mas gift from Chaosium. I remain hopeful that the products we see in the future will all be of good quality and table worthy. Now, if you will excuse me, I have some shopping to do at the Repository.

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter

PS. I am a DTRPG Affiliate, if you follow one of my links and make a purchase, I receive a tiny bit of store credit. You help me keep the lights on at Rolling Boxcars. Thank you!

Advertisements