The Miskatonic Repository Went Live Today

Posted by modoc31 on

Today is the day! The new Miskatonic Repository by Chaosium is now live at DriveThruRPG. Though it appears they are still rolling it out. At present, the only way to visit the Repository is through the link above or search for the words “Miskatonic Repository” at DriveThruRPG. Hopefully, DTRPG will include a left margin banner to get there more easily. A little Cthulhu-mas gift from Chaosium. I remain hopeful that the products we see in the future will all be of good quality and table worthy. Now, if you will excuse me, I have some shopping to do at the Repository.

~ Modoc

