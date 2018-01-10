Call of Cthulhu, News, RPG

Reign of Terror Now in Print

Posted by modoc31 on

More exciting news from Chaosium for you Call of Cthulhu fans. The recently released (in PDF) Reign of Terror is now available in print. “Reign of Terror is an epic two-part historical scenario, set during the French Revolution, playable as a stand-alone adventure or as a historical interlude for use with Chaosium’s premium campaign Horror on the Orient Express!” (Chaosium site) What could be better than that?

Head on over to Chaosium’s site to grab your book/PDF combo for $34.95+shipping. Reign of Terror is also available from DTRPG in PDF for $17.95

~ Modoc

