News, RPG

King Arthur Pendragon RPG – The Book of Feasts is Now Available

Posted by modoc31 on

Great news for all of you King Arthur Pendragon RPG fans. The newest supplement, The Book of Feasts, was just released! This supplement features a 46 page PDF rulebook with a deck of 154-card feast cards to spice up your feasts. I really liked the original supplement that was released in a moderately refined state by the Esoteric Order of Roleplayers podcast crew. Now its gotten the professional treatment; time to go place my order! Thanks to our regular contributor,  Stephen, for letting me know that this was released.

I would also like to point out that the digital contents not only include the PDF of the book and cards, but also high quality PNG files and smaller JPG files that are suitable for use with virtual tabletops such as Roll20.

You have a few options when purchasing this supplement.
d10-1 Digital Only (Book & Cards) for $12.99
d10-2 Physical Cards only for $24.99
d10-3 PDF & Print combo (book is PDF, cards are printed) – $24.99

Look for a proper review in the coming weeks.

~ Modoc

Follow Rolling Boxcars on G+ or on Twitter

PS. I am a DTRPG Affiliate, if you follow one of my links and make a purchase, I receive a tiny bit of store credit. You help me keep the lights on at Rolling Boxcars. Thank you!

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s