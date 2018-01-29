Mysterious Monday Temporarily Paused

Here is it Monday and I have no Mysterious Monday post for your reading pleasure. Why is that? Well, this is a good news, bad news story. The story itself is relatively short. The good news is I have been contracted to write an article for a new OSR magazine that will debut later this year. My submission is short horror/mythos themed adventure hooks for their second issue. My deadline is looming and that is where my current creative focus is. The bad news, until my submission is turned in on or by 6 Feb, I will not be publishing my Mysterious Monday article.

Fear not, in two short weeks I will have the next installment for your reading pleasure!

~ Modoc

