Oubliettes, Sorcery, & Reavers Now Available in PDF

Are you looking for a rules lite, OSR inspired game? If so, check out Oubliettes, Sorcery, & Reavers (OS&R). It was recently Kickstarted and is now available for purchase at DriveThruRPG. I had the privilege of seeing the game firsthand at MACE last November. The game design team was there running multiple sessions all with rave reviews! This is not your “dad’s” OSR game, this is OSR inspired, but it stands on it’s own two feet!

~ Modoc

